German Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz is just like Us — a die-hard fan of Game of Thrones!

The athlete, 25, used the hit show’s theme music to accompany his Friday, February 16, performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, while wearing a Jaime Lannister-inspired outfit. The brown garb, designed to look like knight attire, even had a red sleeve to signify the (spoiler alert!) character’s hand being cut off.

Obviously, Twitter could just not get enough!

One person tweeted, “Paul Fentz just dressed as Jaime Lannister and skated to GoT music. This is why figure skating is my favorite sport.”

Paul Fentz just dressed as Jaime Lannister and skated to GoT music. This is why figure skating is my favorite sport. — Kalli Ruffennach (@kalliruffennach) February 17, 2018

Another wrote, “Me when the Game of Thrones soundtrack started playing during Paul Fentz performance!! AND THAT OUTFIT….GURLLLLL #paulfentz “

Me when the Game of Thrones soundtrack started playing during Paul Fentz performance!! AND THAT OUTFIT….GURLLLLL #paulfentz pic.twitter.com/cTpJ8ga0I2 — Secondhand Shan (@ShannonKayG) February 17, 2018

“Not going to lie, the #GameOfThrones theme song makes me want to dance on ice, too,” one viewer hilariously quipped.

Not going to lie, the #GameOfThrones theme song makes me want to dance on ice, too.#figureskateing #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/t001C7ItoQ — veronica kai (@veevvie) February 17, 2018

Viewers weren’t the only ones who enjoyed Fentz’s theme. Commentator and former skater Tara Lipinski commented, “It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” and also said, “This music gets me.” Fellow commentator Johnny Weir also teased her for being like “Cersei” for her criticism.

That wasn’t the first time the skater impressed the crowds with his choice of music either. A day earlier, he skated along to Paul Anka’s jazzy version of “Wonderwall” by Oasis, which had people singing praises on Twitter too.

I was just about to be like “who really cares maybe I won’t watch the Olympics” but then I turned on the tv and THIS DUDE IS WEARING LAVENDER SUSPENDERS ICE SKATING TO A SWING JAZZ VERSION OF WONDERWALL — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) February 9, 2018

The Olympics are airing on NBC.

