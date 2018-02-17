Olympics

German Figure Skater Paul Fentz Uses ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme Song for Performance, Slays the Olympics 

Germany’s Paul Fentz competes in the men’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 17, 2018. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

German Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz is just like Us — a die-hard fan of Game of Thrones!

The athlete, 25, used the hit show’s theme music to accompany his Friday, February 16, performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, while wearing a Jaime Lannister-inspired outfit. The brown garb, designed to look like knight attire, even had a red sleeve to signify the (spoiler alert!) character’s hand being cut off.

Obviously, Twitter could just not get enough!

One person tweeted, “Paul Fentz just dressed as Jaime Lannister and skated to GoT music. This is why figure skating is my favorite sport.”

Another wrote, “Me when the Game of Thrones soundtrack started playing during Paul Fentz performance!! AND THAT OUTFIT….GURLLLLL #paulfentz

“Not going to lie, the #GameOfThrones theme song makes me want to dance on ice, too,” one viewer hilariously quipped.

Viewers weren’t the only ones who enjoyed Fentz’s theme. Commentator and former skater Tara Lipinski commented, “It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” and also said, “This music gets me.” Fellow commentator Johnny Weir also teased her for being like “Cersei” for her criticism.

That wasn’t the first time the skater impressed the crowds with his choice of music either. A day earlier, he skated along to Paul Anka’s jazzy version of “Wonderwall” by Oasis, which had people singing praises on Twitter too.

The Olympics are airing on NBC.

