President Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates have been indicted on 12 counts in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the presidential campaign.

The charges, which were announced early Monday, October 30, include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, false statements and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Manafort, 68, was spotted walking into the FBI’s field office in Washington, D.C., with his lawyer at about 8:15 a.m. Gates has also surrendered to the FBI.

Manafort, whose home was raided by FBI agents in July, joined the Trump campaign in March 2016 and was later promoted to chairman and chief strategist. He was fired that August after reports that he received more than $12 million in undisclosed payments from former Ukrainian president Viktor F. Yanukovych, for whom he previously worked as a political consultant.

Manafort and Gates have denied any wrongdoing. They are the first two officials in Trump’s circle to be charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation. The real estate mogul, 71, has also denied collusion, tweeting on Monday, “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? ….Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

