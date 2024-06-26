Paul Walter Hauser is no fan of Vin Diesel’s.

Speaking to CinemaBlend as part of his promotional duties for Inside Out 2, Walter Hauser, 37, declared he has “a blast” while calling out the alleged behavior of others.

In a video interview posted to the outlet’s X and Instagram on Tuesday, June 26, the interviewer compared Walter Hauser’s character of Embarrassment in Inside Out 2 to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Groot, as voiced by Diesel, 56.

“You’re like Vin Diesel now,” the interviewer remarked, which elicited a stern response from Walter Hauser.

“Please don’t say that,” Walter Hauser said. “I like to think I’m on time. And approachable. I love people but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.”

Walter Hauser’s response comes after reports of the Fast & Furious star’s onset behavior sparking a long-standing feud between himself and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The two action stars, who first appeared together in 2011’s Fast Five, attracted attention in August 2016 when Johnson, 52, shared a since-deleted Instagram post that referred to unnamed The Fate of the Furious cast members as “candy asses.”

Johnson wrote: “Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s—t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Online speculation pointed the finger at Diesel, who had been part of the film franchise since the first movie premiered in 2001.

A few days later, after filming for The Fate of the Furious wrapped, Johnson shared another Instagram post thanking some of his castmates by name, including Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel, but did not mention Diesel.

Walter Hauser’s remarks also come after Diesel vehemently denied claims of sexual battery outlined in a lawsuit brought on by a former assistant who worked for the star in 2010.

Diesel’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Us Weekly in a statement on December 21 that the actor “denies this claim in its entirety.”

The statement continued: “This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

The former assistant, Asta Jonasson, had claimed in her lawsuit that she was working for the actor when he allegedly pinned her against a wall and masturbated in front of her. Vanity Fair was the first to report the lawsuit.