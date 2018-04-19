Happy in love! Paula Patton was beaming while she introduced her new boyfriend during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The actress, who is seeing real estate agent Zachary Quittman, was on the show on Thursday, April 19, to promote her new movie Traffik, and revealed to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she was in a relationship with someone new.

“So is there somebody special now?” Ripa, 47, asked. “You found him!”

“Very much. I did!” Patton said with a grin on her face. Seacrest, 43, then asked if her new beau was there, and Patton pointed at him in the audience. “Oh, there he is. Hi!” she said, waving at the 37-year-old. “He is an amazing human and he just makes me so happy. I’m in love.”

“He’s the first boyfriend I have had since I got divorced,” she continued, referring to her split from ex-husband Robin Thicke. “When you know, you know. I’m 42 years old and I know now. I did a lot of soul-searching, trust me.”

Ripa, who revealed that she had been trying to set Patton up with someone for years, said: “I’m so happy for you! Now I don’t have to worry about you anymore.”

Patton responded: “No, you don’t have to worry. He looks like a tough guy because he is!”

The actress filed for divorce from Thicke, 41, in October 2014. The former couple, who were married for 10 years, share 7-year-old son, Julian. The “Blurred Lines” singer has also moved on since the marriage and welcomed his first child with girlfriend April Love Geary in February. Thicke and Geary made their debut as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015.

