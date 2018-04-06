Pauly D is looking for real love! The Jersey Shore star, 37, may be known for partying it up with different girls in the smush room, but could he be a one-woman man? He was spotted holding hands with Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei in London on Tuesday, April 3, after leaving Spearmint Rhino strip club.

“I’m single and I was out there in London having a good time,” the DJ exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 5, during an interview with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “That’s one of the benefits of being single — you get to meet great people. She’s a great girl. She’s cool. I mean, we had a good time.”

Pauly’s roommates also approve of Sophie! Nicole Polizzi chimed in, “she was so cool, we loved her[,” during the conversation. ] CUT He also added that he and Sophie, 28, [do] CUT plan on keeping in touch. On April 3, Sophie tweeted at the reality star, writing “Too @DJPaulyD is soooooo hot mate cheers!!!” She later claimed he took over her account, writing, “Twitter raped by GTL @DJPaulyD.”

During this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pauly is showing a different, more serious side than many fans are used to. “I am looking for that person to share my life with so I was very selective out there,” he told Us. “I wasn’t bringing home a different girl every single night like you might think. I was trying to find her out there, you know?”

However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have fun. “Sometimes you have to bring home the wrong ones to find the right one,” he said.

Pauly previously dated Aubrey O’Day.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

