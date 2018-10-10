Days of Our Lives star Peggy McCay died from natural causes on Sunday, October 7, TVLine reports. She was 90.

McCay’s close friend and longtime costar Deidre Hall confirmed the news on Facebook. “Our dearest Peggy McCay has left us. She was a friend, an activist and a real scrapper!!” the 70-year-old, who plays Dr. Marlena Evans, wrote on Tuesday, October 9. “I remember meeting her at the bedside of a dear, very ill friend. I backed her up as she ferociously took on doctors and nurses to make sure he had the very best care. She fought hard for all her cases. Passionate and tireless. And how she loved being ‘Caroline’!!”

Stephen Nichols, who plays McCay’s onscreen son-in-law Steve “Patch” Johnson, also took to social media to pay tribute to her. “Well Peggy, this is unexpected,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “The last time I saw you, you talked about how eager you were to get back to work. You said it with such conviction and longing. Don’t worry, you gave the world plenty. Gave your audiences inspired performances and your fellow actors your strength and inspiration and absolute love of the work.”

He continued, “I will miss you sweet, Peggy. I am so grateful for the time I had with you . Sending love to your loved ones. Rest In Peace. #days #mamabradyforever.”

McCay was best known for her role as matriarch Caroline Brady on the long-running NBC soap opera. She joined the cast in 1983 and made her final appearance in a January 2017 episode. She received five Daytime Emmy nominations during that time, most recently in 2016.

The actress won a Primetime Emmy in 1991 for a guest appearance on The Trials of Rosie O’Neill. Her other TV credits included Love of Life, Cagney & Lacey, Maverick, The Andy Griffith Show, Gunsmoke, Perry Mason and Lou Grant.

McCay’s death came exactly three weeks after Frank Parker, the actor who played her husband on Days, passed away at age 79 from complications with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

