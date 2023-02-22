An imprisonment to remember. Drew Barrymore, noted You superfan, got a very special surprise from Penn Badgley while celebrating her birthday on her talk show.

The Never Been Kissed actress, 48, hosted several surprise guests during the Wednesday, February 22, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, but one person’s arrival stood out above the rest. Before Badgley, 36, appeared on set, Ross Mathews locked Barrymore in a glass cage similar to the ones used by Joe to entrap his victims on You.

“This is the most exciting blindfold experience I’ve ever had,” the Santa Clarita Diet alum quipped as Mathews, 43, locked her in. “I hear chains.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge explained that he imprisoned Barrymore in the glass cage because she loves the Netflix drama so much. “So, we brought you to You,” he quipped before giving Badgley his cue. “And come on out, you!”

After the Gossip Girl alum walked in, the Wildflower author fell to the floor in shock. “It’s not supposed to be this way,” Badgley told her, handing her a birthday gift of stain remover. “You’re not supposed to want this!”

Barrymore, acknowledging the gift, replied, “You know me so well!”

Later in the episode, the Easy A actor presented the Scream star with the second part of her present: “a bloody-slash-dirty shirt” that she could clean with her new stain remover.

Last year, Barrymore demonstrated her love for You when Danielle Schneider surprised her and Casey Wilson with a video call from Badgley. As he tried to greet the duo, they threw newspapers in the air and climbed over the Drew’s News desk.

“We love you,” the Whip It director gushed. “I can’t believe we’re talking to you. This is so crazy. I was worried we were gonna summon weird people to our lives because we kept talking about, ‘Why couldn’t we be loved the way you love?’ … I wish you would stand outside my window and care about what I was thinking and behaving and feeling!”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 42, chimed in to add, “Kill me, Penn! Kill me dead!”

Keeping his cool, Badgley replied, “There’s so many reasons that that can’t happen. But honestly, I’m really honored and humbled. This is a genuine reaction. It’s very touching.”

After calming down a bit, Barrymore told the Maryland native that she’d been a fan of his since he played Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl. “You’re so wonderful,” she said. “I love your movies, I love you in this. I have celebrated you for many a decade, and you can consider me pom-poms out for many more to come.”