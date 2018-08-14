Omarosa Manigault has someone in her corner: Penn Jillette. The magician claimed in a new interview that he has also heard President Donald Trump make racist remarks on the set of The Celebrity Apprentice.

“He would say racially insensitive things that made me uncomfortable,” Jillette, 63, alleged to Vulture in a profile published on Tuesday, August 14. “I don’t think he ever said anything in that room like, ‘African-Americans are inferior’ or anything about rape or grabbing women, but of those two hours every other day in a room with him, every 10 minutes was fingernails on chalkboard.”

The Penn & Teller illusionist, who competed on the NBC reality series in 2012, further claimed that Trump, 72, “would ask one cast member if he’d rather have sex with this woman or that woman.”

However, Jillette would not further elaborate on the real estate mogul’s comments on set. “If Donald Trump had not become president, I would tell you all the stories,” he said. “But the stakes are now high and I am an unreliable narrator. What I do, as much as anything, is I’m a storyteller. And storytellers are liars.”

He continued, “I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, and that showed stupidity and lack of compassion when I was in the room with Donald Trump and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong.”

The comedian said he believes that The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett has recordings of Trump making inappropriate comments. (The president claimed on Twitter on Tuesday that the producer, 58, “called to say that there are NO TAPES.”)

Jillette’s interview was published after Manigault, 44, claimed in her new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, that there are tapes of Trump saying the N-word on set. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the “book is riddled with lies and false accusations.” The businessman, meanwhile, tweeted on Tuesday, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General [John] Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

