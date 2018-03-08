Peta Murgatroyd has a warning for brides: watch the alcohol consumption at your rehearsal dinner. The 31-year-old looked flawless when she married fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy in July — but her insides were churning.

“There was a big hiccup,” Murgatroyd, who partnered with Mr. Clean for their spring campaign, told Us Weekly in the video above. That hiccup was a raging hangover on her wedding day, courtesy of two glasses of wine and one shot while celebrating with friends the night before.

“I think I forgot to eat . . . I think I got alcohol poisoning,” she revealed. The vomiting was so severe that she had to call in an doctor to administer an IV drip. “It was the worst timing,” she told Us. “I couldn’t believe it happened.”

The IV drip was captured on video. “It’s so funny because everyone was glam and everything and I’m sitting there two hours before walking down the aisle,” she quipped. Luckily, the rest of the New Zealander’s big day went off without a hitch.

Murgatroyd, who shares 14-month-old son Shai with Chmerkovskiy, can’t say enough good things about married life. “Max is so cute. He just comes home with flowers randomly. He’ll have them in his teeth and he walks up,” she gushed. “I’ve got a baby in one arm. I’ve got a bottle in this arm. I’m like, ‘I look dreadful.’ He’s so awesome at making me feel like I look like a hundred bucks every day.”

Chmerkovskiy, 38, is just as attentive to their little boy. “It’s so nice to see him with Shai,” she said. “it’s the best thing. And it just warms my heart every time that I see them playing together and walking together in the street. He’s a great dad. He helps with everything.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Peta!

