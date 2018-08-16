When you know, you know! Pete Davidson opened up in a new interview about his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, whom he referred to as a “superfamous person.”

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, told GQ in a profile for the magazine’s September 2018 issue. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Davidson proposed to Grande, 25, after just a few weeks of dating. They later moved into a New York City apartment.

“She’s really sweet,” the comedian gushed. “She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here.’ She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

Davidson told the publication that the “God Is a Woman” singer paid for their apartment, while he stocks the refrigerator. They are slowly decorating it together.

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks — you know what I mean?” he said. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

The Big Time Adolescence actor joked that his engagement has only helped his life in the spotlight.

“I gotta tell you, up until about two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it,” he said. “Nobody gave a s–t two months ago, so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it because my mom would sent it to me and be like, ‘Yaaay!’”

As for when the couple will tie the knot? Davidson told GQ that they have yet to set a date, but it is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

