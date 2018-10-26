Peter Alexander Named New ‘Weekend Today’ Cohost

Peter Alexander has been named the new Weekend Today co-anchor for Saturday mornings, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, October 26.

“Peter will be co-anchor on Saturdays,” one source told Us. “He will still be NBC News White House Correspondent and be based out of D.C. during the week.”

As for his new duties, the source explained that the 42-year-old journalist “will travel to NYC on Saturdays to co-anchor alongside Dylan [Dreyer] and Sheinelle [Jones.]” The source notes that “Willie [Geist] will still co-anchor on Sundays.”

The news comes shortly after NBC announced that Megyn Kelly’s show would not be returning to TV after the journalist was “forced out by management” at NBC following her controversial comments about blackface.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors,” a spokesperson for NBC News told Us in a statement regarding the decision. (The 47-year-old political commentator came under fire earlier this month after sharing her controversial opinion about racist Halloween costumes.)

“The announcement had been planned before the controversy surrounding Megyn Kelly,” another insider added. “Craig Melvin, the former co-anchor, was promoted last September to news anchor for Today.” Craig Melvin, the former Saturday anchor for Today, stepped down from his position in August.

In December 2012, Alexander was named NBC News White House Correspondent and his accolades include work on NBC Nightly News, Today, Meet the Press, Dateline NBC, MSNBC and more.

The Today Show airs Monday through Sunday on NBC at 7 a.m. EST.

