Peter Kraus opened up about how his love for fitness helped him overcome an eating disorder. The Bachelorette alum shared his story in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, December 6.

“11 years ago I began a modeling career that took me all over the world. i called five different cities in three amazing countries home over a six year span,” the Wisconsin native recalled. “I met dozens of amazing people with whom I made life long friends and unforgettable memories. But what I am most thankful for from my 9 year career (2 years retired), is my introduction to fitness.”

Kraus then spoke candidly about his illness and how he ultimately turned to fitness as a source of treatment. “At the age of 20 I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors,” he revealed. “For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts. In the winter of 2007 I hit rock bottom and decided that it was finally time to take charge of my health and fitness and learn how to do things the right way.”

The former reality star said he enrolled in the dietetics program at the Milwaukee Area Technical College, graduated with honors and competed in his first Ironman triathlon two years later. “So on this #WorkoutWednesday I say thank you to a career that taught me so much, that while now retired, is still fun to go back to from time to time to do things the RIGHT way,” Kraus continued. “If it weren’t for hitting ‘rock bottom’ I never would have had this amazing hill of life to climb back up. So embrace the s–t some times. Learn from it, pick your ass up off the floor and get moving forward and upward again. Sometimes from the darkest places shines the brightest light.”

The personal trainer received an outpouring of support in the comments of his post. “Thank you @peterkrauswi for sharing your journey and your struggles and how you made it thru and became the person you are today,” one user wrote. “You are an inspiration to me and to everyone who follows you.”

“How blessed you are in being given a chance to shift body mindset into a healthier perception,” another fan replied. “Happy you are sharing the story and info that can inspire others.”

Kraus’ Bachelorette costar, Alex Bordyukov, also took to the comments to express his support and encourage his friend to start modeling again. “I think I speak for all of us when I say, please come out of retirement,” Bordyukov said.

