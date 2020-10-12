Time to move on! Phil Collins is in the process of evicting his ex-wife Orianne Cevey after the pair split for a second time and she got remarried, TMZ reported on Saturday, October 10.

The “You’ll Be in My Heart” singer, 69, who rekindled his romance with Cevey, 46, in 2016, is reportedly working to get his third ex-wife out of the Florida mansion he owns after she tied the knot in August.

According to the outlet, Cevey reportedly told Collins she was going on a business trip to Las Vegas earlier this year, but instead got married to a man named Thomas Bates.

The British singer, who shares sons Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, with Cevey, is reportedly planning to file an eviction lawsuit this week against Cevey after she allegedly refused to move out.

The “Another Day in Paradise” singer was married to Cevey from 1999 to 2006 before their original split. The pair reconciled 10 years later, after the jewelry designer divorced investment banker Charles Mejjati, with whom she shares daughter Andrea.

Cevey revealed in February 2016 that she and Collins had plans to remarry following their reunion.

“I call Phil now again as my husband. We are so close that it actually makes no difference whether we are married,” she told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick at the time. “But we are determined to get married one day a second time.”

Cevey, who is a native of Switzerland, continued: “Love was never completely gone.”

She explained that the pair felt as though they “should never have diverged” and that the “separation was the wrong decision.”

Cevey, who is the cofounder of Little Dreams Foundation with Collins, added that the two “were always very close, because of the children, but just last year, I realized that he is indeed the man of my life.”

The “You Can’t Hurry Love” crooner spoke about the reconciliation at the time, telling Billboard, “I’m actually back with my third wife. I haven’t really talked about it.”

He added: “We’ve been together for a while, and nobody’s noticed.”

The Grammy winner, who finalized his divorce from Cevey in 2008, paid his ex $46.76 million during their divorce settlement.

Collins is also father to actress Lily Collins, 31, musician Simon Collins, 44, and Canadian actress Joely Collins, 48, from two previous marriages.