Philadelphia Phillies star Garrett Stubbs keeps the energy high in the clubhouse, and he has fiancée Evyn Murray cheering him on from the sidelines.

The catcher was initially selected by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft, making his official major league debut four years later. His romance with Murray began in January 2021, and she’s been by his side throughout some of his biggest baseball milestones.

In September of that year, Murray gushed over Stubbs as he took the field at San Diego’s Petco Park as the Astros took on the Padres, his home city’s team. “It all came full circle for you @garrettstubbs, and I think it’s obvious when I say there’s no one more deserving than you. 🙂 you made it home. 🤍 i love you,” she wrote via Instagram.

When Stubbs was traded to the Phillies at the end of 2021, Murray’s support didn’t waver. Now known as the team’s “chief vibes officer” — Stubbs and his Phillies overalls keep the party going off the field, especially during the offseason — the city has welcomed the couple with open arms.

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of MLB Players Hannah Jeter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher are just a few A-listers who’ve been wooed by Major League Baseball athletes over the years. Garcia Swisher was acting for more than a decade before her now-husband, Nick Swisher, was drafted in 2002 by the Oakland Athletics. Two years later, Swisher made his MLB debut with the Oakland […]

Following the pair’s December 2023 engagement, the Phillies sent their well-wishes via social media, writing, “You just know the vibes are top notch. 🕺 Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Stubbs!”

Scroll down for a glimpse of Stubbs and Murray’s relationship:

January 2021

Murray made their relationship Instagram official, teasing in the caption, “The debut 😘.”

June 2021

Stubbs celebrated Murray’s birthday by sharing a handful of Instagram selfies. “Ev, you’re one of the most loving, passionate, hard working people I’ve ever met and you inspire me everyday,” he wrote. “Life is better with you in it. Love you 🤍.”

January 2022

The couple marked their one-year anniversary.

May 2022

“29 and you is fineee babyyy!” Murray gushed via Instagram alongside pics from a visit to NYC. “So happy i got to spend your birthday weekend frolicking the city with you & watching you play 🕺🏻 love you!”

October 2022

Murray wore a Phillies jersey to support Stubbs and his team in Houston.

January 2023

“Cheers to two years of adventures together💃🏼🤍🕺🏻,” Stubbs captioned a sweet photo to commemorate his second anniversary with Murray.

April 2023

The couple shared a kiss on the field at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

December 2023

Stubbs proposed on a beach in Mexico. “It’s gonna be a yes from me daaawwwwg!!! 💍,” Murray captioned engagement pics via Instagram.

June 2024

Stubbs showed off his summer adventures with his future wife in an Instagram photo dump.