Following the cancellation of her Monday, August 6, show in Australia, Pink shared a health update with her fans in an emotional Instagram post.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way,” the “What About Us” singer, 38, wrote. “I was discharged from [the] hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest.”

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show,” Pink continued. “I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

The singer — who shares daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 1, with husband Carey Hart — noted that her next show would be on Saturday, August 11, and in the meantime she’ll be “spending time with my kids.”

On Friday, August 3, the “Raise Your Glass” singer defended the postponement of a prior show in Byron Bay, which some news outlets reported was moved back so she could get a fun-filled day at the beach. “You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never f—ked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not.”

Justin Timberlake jumped in to defend her, commenting, “As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable badass … I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman.”

