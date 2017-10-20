Pink opened up about her years-long feud with Christina Aguilera during a round of “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, October 19.

“We were super young and super new at the whole [fame] thing,” the “What About Us” singer, 38, recalled. “I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different, we’re very different. … Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”

When Cohen, 49, asked Pink if she ever tried to turn a verbal argument with Aguilera, 36, into a physical fight, she responded, “Actually, she swung on me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What’s happening?'”

The Grammy winners, who collaborated on a 2001 cover of “Lady Marmalade,” have since patched things up. “We’re fine,” Pink explained. “She’s so talented. And deep down — I’ve had bad days too — she’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny. I laughed. It was just funny. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms and we grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer first revealed earlier this year that she and the Burlesque actress had finally ended the drama between them, which began over a dispute about who would sing the high notes in “Lady Marmalade.”

“I [love] Xtina, we’ve made amends,” Pink tweeted in August. “Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there’s room for everyone to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong w/da world. Let’s be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don’t have to like me at all, I’m ok with that. Just be a decent person.”

