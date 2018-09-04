Taking a stand. Piper Perabo was arrested after joining in a protest at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, August 4.

Video from the hearing shows United States Capitol Police removing multiple women from the hearing room as they objected to the 53-year-old circuit judge’s Supreme Court nomination. Perabo, 41, is briefly seen in the footage posted to Twitter by NBC News off-air reporter Frank Thorp.

VIDEO: Protesters arrested in the hearing room for Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing asking the hearing to end. pic.twitter.com/ZCTcuwq7qZ — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

“I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings,” the Notorious actress tweeted on Tuesday. “Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.”

Politico reports almost two dozen protesters were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Separately, protestors dressed in Handmaid’s Tale costumes stood outside the hearing room.

The protests relate to Kavanaugh’s record on the issue of abortion. In October 2017, the judge dissented from a D.C. Circuit ruling that entitled a detained immigrant teenager to seek an abortion. “The government has permissible interests in favoring fetal life, protecting the best interests of a minor, and refraining from facilitating abortion,” he wrote in his dissent.

President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, said in 2016 that Roe v. Wade would be overturned if he could change the balance on the court, according to NPR. “That will happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court,” he said during his third presidential debate.

However, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine told reporters Kavanaugh informed her he believes Roe v. Wade to be settled law, according to CNN.

