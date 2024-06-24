Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actor Tamayo Perry died at age 49 following a shark attack in Hawaii.

Perry, who also served as a Honolulu Ocean lifeguard, was killed near Goat Island on Sunday, June 23, spokeswoman Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department told Hawaii News Now.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city’s emergency services reportedly responded to a call around 1 p.m. local time concerning a man who appeared to have suffered multiple shark bites near Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore. Paramedics transported Perry to shore via jet ski, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all, well-known on the North Shore, a professional surfer known world-wide around the world. Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” Acting Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager said, per a Hawaii News Now Instagram post.

He continued: “Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana. We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time.”

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi referred to Perry’s death as “a tragic loss,” calling the actor and pro surfer a “highly respected” member of the community. “It’s just really hard to imagine, so we just want to pay our respects to our guys; I hope everyone wishes the family the best honors and respects the situation,” he added, per Instagram.

Perry played a buccaneer in 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth installment in the blockbuster franchise starring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz. He is also credited as a stunt performer in Owen Wilson’s surfing film, The Big Bounce, and appeared in Charlie’s Angels 2, Blue Crush, Lost and Hawaii Five-O.

Apart from trying his hand in the Hollywood world, Perry was a passionate surfer.

According to his instructor bio from Oahu Surfing Experience, Perry was born and raised in a small country town east of the North Shore.

“I’ve been surfing professionally for over 15 years and surfing the world’s deadliest wave is what I got paid for,” the bio continued.

Perry, who described himself as a “devoted waterman,” noted that he “gained a tremendous amount of knowledge, not only from what I’ve accomplished, but also from what I’ve suffered.”

His bio stated, “A number of years ago while surfing Pipeline on the Extra Large size, I was involved in a freak accident that turned into a near-fatal experience,” he continued. The incident happened all because of someone else’s lack of awareness. The lessons I’ve taken from that event have inspired me to my goal of instilling proper surf etiquette and safety into those whom I teach.”

The late actor is survived by his wife, Emilia Perry.