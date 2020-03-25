Not all that it seems? Following the death of John F. Kennedy Jr. there may have been an “immediate cover-up of the truth” by his family, which the latest installment of “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.” podcast explores.

Episode 12 of the podcast examines the coroner’s report for JFK Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and his sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, following their tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999. According to the new episode, the autopsy on the magazine publisher is “full of holes.”

In the podcast, Jeff Guzzetti of the National Transportation Safety Board reveals that his investigation team on the case did “meticulous and exhaustive” work unlike the original medical examiners. The coroner’s report from the time is reportedly one-page long and “confirms he’s dead, but says nothing more,” investigative journalist James Robertson claims.

Forensic examiner Cyril Wecht says that the Kennedy family didn’t appear concerned by the questionable report revealing that her “recollection is that the family tried not even to have autopsies done” on the bodies that were recovered five days after the crash, examined that afternoon and cremated hours later.

The toxicology report results were very sparse as well, according to Guzzetti.

“You have to remember the bodies were not recovered for days and they were at the bottom of the ocean. And there’s just so much you can get from the toxicology,” he said. “They did draw samples, whatever samples they could find for toxicological testing. Those tests came back negative for alcohol and drugs.”

Wecht notes that if JFK Jr.’s coroner’s report was adjusted, which could’ve been the case due to how fast his body was cremated, he wouldn’t be the first Kennedy to do so.

“It did play out with John F. Kennedy, who has suffered from Addison’s Disease,” she explains. “You will find in the autopsy report, there is no mention of the adrenal glands, which is the seat of the major pathological process involved in people suffering from Addison’s Disease.”

The forensic examiner continues, saying, “There you have a direct, obvious, unquestionable proof of what I’m saying … The family’s control. Do not mention the adrenal glands! Even if he’s dead, we don’t want people to know that he has Addison’s Disease.”

Ex-homicide detective and podcast host, Colin McLaren says that the lawyer was “not qualified or competent enough” to fly that night, for which he paid the “ultimate price.”

The podcast host concludes, that the “real disappointment is what happened next.”

“From everything I’ve learned about after the deaths of JFK Jr., Carolyn and Lauren, it seems that the Kennedys themselves instigated an immediate cover-up of the truth — simply to preserve the mythology of the family name,” he said.

New episodes of “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.” are released every Wednesday.