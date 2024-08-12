Pokemon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Dead at Age 46

Pokémon star Rachael Lillis has died at age 46.

Fellow Pokémon voice actress Veronica Taylor shared the news of Lillis’ death in a statement posted via X on Monday, August 12. Lillis was known for voicing Misty and Jessie in the animated series.

“We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played,” Taylor, 58, captioned her post. “She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills.”

Taylor’s X post also featured a screenshot presumably from her notes app which offered a longer obituary to remember Lillis.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” the lengthy statement read. “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”

Taylor continued: “Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer this past May. She began her voice acting career in the 1990s, making her Pokémon debut in 1997. Aside from Misty and Jessie, Lillis was also known for giving a voice to another iconic Pokemon character, Jigglypuff. She nabbed roles in other animated series, including Winx Club, Hunter x Hunter, Last Man and Ollie & Scopes, prior to her death.

In a series of follow up X posts, Taylor — who voiced Ash Ketchum — continued to remember her friend.

“I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end,” Taylor wrote. “She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply.”

In a final social media post, Taylor noted that she was unsure how “this very dark void” would be filled without Lillis’ light.

“Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special,” she concluded. “She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.”