Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Bikini

Meghan McCain Takes Break From ‘The View’ After John McCain’s Death (RADAR Online)

Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Bare Baby Bump Over Labor Day Weekend (Star Magazine)

Giuliana Rancic Officially Returns to E! News (OK! Magazine)

All New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2018 (Men’s Journal)

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!