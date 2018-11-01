Guess who! Pregnant Jessica Simpson looked unrecognizable in her 2018 Halloween costume. The singer and her husband, Eric Johnson, dressed up as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s characters from the 1988 film Twins.

The 38-year-old, who is expecting her third child, showed off her stunning transformation on Instagram Wednesday, October 31. In the photo, Simpson and Johnson, 39, wear matching neutral suits with blue button-down shirts and sunglasses. The designer also sports a bald head.

Furthermore, Simpson shared a video of herself and the former NFL player strolling along with their jackets thrown over their shoulders. “TWINNING #Halloween2018,” she captioned the post.

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the couple, who tied the knot in July 2014, are expecting their third child together. Simpson shared the happy news on September 18 and revealed that the baby will be a girl.

The pair are already parents of 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace, who helped with the surprise announcement. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” the Dukes of Hazzard star wrote on Instagram at the time. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres in May 2017 that she and the athlete were done having children. “We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she said. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.”

Indeed, a source revealed to Us in September that the duo were “surprised but overjoyed” by the baby news. Another insider added: “Jessica and Eric are over the moon. They are so happy and very excited.”

The kids are equally as thrilled. According to the source, “it’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what is happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

Simpson gushed about her children to Us in May. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” she noted.

The “With You” songstress continued: “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much. These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

