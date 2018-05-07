Chip Gaines will soon be cheering on wife Joanna in the delivery room. But on Sunday, May 6, the Fixer Upper star was on the sidelines supporting the 43-year-old as he ran his first-ever marathon (26.2 miles!) in Waco, Texas.

The Silo District Marathon was hosted by the HGTV personalities to raise money for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation. The organization supports rare cancer research and was created by professional runner Gabriele Grunewald. Grunewald, 31, has battled cancer four times in less than a decade. She was Chip’s inspiration for creating the event.

Joanna, who is pregnant with her and Chip’s fifth child, shared photos from the day on Instagram — including a shot of the home improvement guru crossing the finish line wearing his tool belt! She captioned the picture of a victorious Chip: “He finished!!!!”

Two days before the marathon, Joanna shared a snap of her college sweetheart jogging along a country road on a cloudy day. “Chip I couldn’t be prouder of you. I am thankful for your big heart and big vision,” Joanna wrote in a Friday, May 4, Instagram post. “Go get ‘em this weekend, and you better believe I’ll be the first in line at the finish to give you the biggest hug.”

The couple are parents of Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8. In January, the Gaines’ announced they were expecting No. 5 — a boy. In an April blog post, Joanna shared that the experience “has been so fun,” because her kids are excited to welcome a new sibling. “Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant,” she wrote. “They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing) and they can’t wait to meet him.”

