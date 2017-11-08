She can relate! Kate Middleton opened up about motherhood while speaking at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London on Wednesday, November 8.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, who is pregnant with her third child, arrived to a cheering crowd. She covered up her baby bump in a plum-colored dress and kept her brunette tresses down.

“As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child. Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together,” the royal said. “Collaborating with experts like yourselves, we’re looking at providing easy access to information and practical tools to support teachers, parents and children feel comfortable talking about their mental health.”

As previously reported, Kate wasn’t feeling well enough to drop off Prince George, 4, at his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London on September 7. She was suffering from hypremesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness that she also had during her first two pregnancies. Instead, Prince William held hands with their son as he made his way into the facility.

“We are all here today because we share the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfill their potential,” she continued on Wednesday. “When I came to this conference two years ago, I left with a real sense of energy and passion about what we could all achieve together. And I’m looking forward to learning even more today.”

One day earlier, mom of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 2, attended the gala for one of her key mental health organizations, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF), at the Orangery. She wore the same Diane von Furstenberg lace black dress she wore while pregnant with Charlotte at the event, which was held behind their Kensington Palace apartment. Meghan Markle, who has been dating Prince Harry for more than a year, has previously worn the same dress in blue.

