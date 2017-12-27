Pregnant Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes That She’s Curvier’

As Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome a baby with Tristan Thompson in March, she’s enjoying the way her pregnancy is taking shape.

“She likes that she’s curvier,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Thompson, 26, doesn’t seem to mind either. Confirming her pregnancy on Instagram on December 20, three months after Us broke the news, Kardashian gushed that the NBA pro makes “me feel beautiful at all stages.” (His reply: “Girl, you look better now.”)

However, not all aspects of carrying a child have been pleasant for the 33-year-old reality star. “She’s still exercising, but it’s light cardio,” says a source. “She’s exhausted by the end of the day.” Even so, with “no morning sickness or any less-than-pleasant symptoms,” Kardashian is “liking the pregnancy,” says the insider.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that the Good American designer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of more than a year. She later confirmed the news with a black-and-white photo of herself and the Cleveland Cavaliers player cradling her baby bump and called the pregnancy her “greatest dream realized.”

On Monday, December 25, Kardashian revealed exactly how far along she is in her pregnancy. Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked how many months along she was, Kardashian replied: “I’ll be 6 months next week.”

Now, as their family grows, the duo are looking to expand their property as well, says a source: “They might get a bigger home together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!