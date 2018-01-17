So much love! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child on Monday, January 15, and aunt Kylie Jenner celebrated the baby girl’s arrival in an adorable way.

Jenner, 20, who is pregnant with her first child, sent her big sister a stunning heart-shaped flower arrangement decorated with pink and white roses on Wednesday, January 17. The mom of three — whose baby was born via surrogate on Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. — shared a video of the gift with her Snapchat followers.

“How beautiful are these flowers?” Kardashian, 37, said in the clip on Wednesday. “Thank you, Kylie!” She also shared a similar photo on her Instagram Story, writing: “Thank You @kyliejenner.”

Kardashian announced her baby’s arrival in a post on her app on Tuesday, January 16. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Us Weekly broke the news that they were expecting their third child via surrogate in July 2017, and Kardashian confirmed the news in late September.

In September, Us also reported that Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but she has yet to confirm the news herself. The reality star has been absent from social media and isn’t ready to share her news just yet.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source told Us on January 10, adding that she is in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

