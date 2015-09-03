From the windowwww! President Obama showed off his moves while doing a native dance with kids during his visit to Dillingham Middle School in Dillingham, Alaska, on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

"I've been practicing," the leader of the free world told the kids (via ABC News). He then launched into a cute dance routine with the middle school-aged children, who were dressed in colorful garb and headpieces. The president even shook his tail feather at the end of the performance.

At one point, he joked that the dance was rough on his back.

After his high-spirited choreography, Obama delivered a few remarks to the kids and his admirers. "The young people here especially, I'm very proud of you," he said. "Keep up your traditions even as you go out into the big world, and learn and bring back the knowledge that's going to help to build this community. We're very, very proud of all of you."

The stop by the school was part of the president's three-day tour of Alaska, which also included an adventurous outing with Running Wild host Bear Grylls.

Obama, 54, who is currently in Alaska to combat climate change, shared snippets of the surrounding beauty of the state with fans on the White House's official social media pages this week. "Markers throughout Exit Glacier show how much it's receded over time. The impacts of climate change are real, and the people of Alaska are living with them every day. It's never been more important for us to work together to address this challenge," he wrote on Tuesday via Instagram, alongside one photo from a 1961 sign post surrounded by greenery.

He followed up with a photo of a gorgeous glacier, and pleaded with his followers: "We need to make sure our grandkids can see this."

