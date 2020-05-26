The music man? Prince Charles revealed a little-known fact about how he influenced Prince William and Duchess Kate’s wedding.

“I love trying to organize some interesting — I hope — pieces of music for certain occasions … particularly for weddings if people want,” Charles, 71, told Alan Titchmarsh during a Classic FM radio interview, which aired on Monday, May 25. “I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding.”

The Prince of Wales continued: “I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway … I do enjoy it.”

The future king’s official harpist, Claire Jones, performed at the couple’s ceremony and songs played at their nuptials included tunes that were also played at Charles’ 2005 wedding to Duchess Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot on April 29, 2011, during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Kate wore Alexander McQueen and her sister, Pippa Middleton, held her train — and somewhat stole the show — as she entered the church.

Ahead of the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary, royal family photographer Samir Hussein told Us Weekly exclusively about photographing the big day and capturing the iconic photo of Kate, 38, waving at onlookers before she walked inside the abbey doors.

“It just came about really quickly,” Hussein told Us in April. “I think there was some quite big crowds outside, outside the abbey. A lot of people being camping out for days and days. And I think she just wanted to acknowledge the crowds, but also with it being such an enormous event, the cameras and stuff.”

He recalled the moment as one of the few moments that were not carefully rehearsed or planned.

“She was just acknowledging all of those around her,” he explained. “It was really nice when she turned straight in my direction and waved sort of straight down the barrel of my lens, and I gave a big smile.”

That snapshot is “one of her favorites,” Hussein said, noting that it was used by the royal collection when the duchess’ dress went on display at Buckingham Palace in London.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan told Us in February that the wedding was definitely one to remember, but it was also full of stress.

“That was a very, very big piece of work,” Morgan told Us exclusively as a part of Royally Us. “Lots of different working and moving parts. Everybody had to play their own part.”

There were 1,900 family members, friends and dignitaries in attendance for the 2011 nuptials with 24 million TV viewers in the U.K. in addition to 22.8 million viewers in the U.S., according to Nielsen data.

“Obviously, [it took a] very long time [for] the planning [phase] and certainly the eyes of the world are on that particular event,” Morgan added. “So, you’re making sure that nothing goes wrong because, as a protection officer, you wear many different hats.”

Luckily for Morgan, the royals are “nice, accommodating people,” so the stress of the job, and the royal wedding in particular, didn’t get too heavy.

“Your key role is, ultimately, to preserve life and they’re fully respectful of that,” he added.