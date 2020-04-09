Still going strong! Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla commemorated their upcoming milestone wedding anniversary with a new photo.

“Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall’s 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses,” the Clarence House wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, noting the photo was taken at Birkhall (the couple’s Scotland residence) earlier in the afternoon.

The photo featured the Duchess of Cornwall’s two dogs, Bluebell and Beth.

The couple will celebrate 15 years of marriage on Thursday, April 9. The lovebirds tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2005 at Windsor Guildhall and continued to St. George’s Chapel for a full service.

The Prince of Wales, 71, and his wife, 72, will ring in their anniversary just weeks after the future king tested positive for the coronavirus on March 25.

At the time, Clarence House confirmed the diagnosis and said that the prince was “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.”

A week later, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son revealed that he had recovered from the virus after staying home and taking care of himself.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus — luckily with relatively mild symptoms — I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles said in a video message on April 1.

The same day, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, was “overwhelmed with feelings of guilt” for being far away during the crisis. The royal, 35, moved to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 11-month-old son, Archie, the day after his father was diagnosed.

“Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call,” the insider revealed.

On Friday, April 3, Charles launched the NHS Nightingale Hospital London virtually via a video call from his Scotland home, where he and Camilla have been social distancing together. He looked healthy following his bout with the virus.

Charles shared sons Harry and Prince William with the late Princess Diana. The couple wed in 1981 and split in 1996.

The future king of England started seeing Camilla while still married to Diana and officially married her in 2005, the same year they announced their engagement.