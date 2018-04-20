Prince Charles is set to take over as the next head of Commonwealth, one day after Queen Elizabeth II made the request. Leaders came to the decision at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 20, Sky News reports.

On Thursday, April 19, the Queen, 91, stated at a government meeting that she hoped her eldest son would one day take over.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations – and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales will carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” she said at the meeting about her 69-year-old son. “By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us, a world where the Commonwealth’s generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all.”

The Prince of Wales also spoke at the meeting. “The modern Commonwealth has a vital role to play in building bridges between our countries, fairer societies within them and a more secure world around them,” he told the leaders.

Both Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were “elated” to follow through with the Queen’s choice.

The Queen took over as the Head of Commonwealth in 1952, stepping in for her late father, George VI. The position, though, is not hereditary and the leaders of the 53 member states always select each successor.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry was also recently appointed as the new Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. In the new role, he’ll be responsible for working with young people across all 53 member states. On Monday, April 16, he announced that his soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle will be joining him in the role.