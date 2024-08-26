Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter, Lady Louise, wants to follow in grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps by serving her country, according to a new report.

The Sun reported on Monday, August 26, that Louise, 20, has an interest in joining the military. According to the outlet, Louise, who is King Charles III’s niece, is an avid member of St Andrews University Officers’ Training Corps (UOTC).

The organization provides paid military training for students. The cadets are taught many different military procedures from how to wear a uniform correctly to developing leadership skills in stressful situations.

If Louise chooses to pursue a path to the military, she will become the first woman royal to do so since Elizabeth. The 16th in line to the throne, Louise is the youngest granddaughter of Elizabeth and Edward, and Sophie’s only daughter. The couple also share 16-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex.

Related: Who Are Lady Louise and Viscount James? Meet the Queen's Teenage Grandkids The youngest of the family. Queen Elizabeth II was a doting grandmother to eight grandchildren, a circle that was rounded out in 2003 and 2007 with Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, respectively. The queen and Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, shares the two children with wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who he […]

The late monarch, who died in September 2022 at age 96, joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945. Elizabeth made history as the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member. (Princess Anne and Princess Kate Middleton have been bestowed honorary military titles, although neither have served in the military.)

Louise enrolled in St. Andrews University back in 2022 and has taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her studies. However, in June, Louise made a brief appearance at the Trooping the Colour. The dress she chose to wear for the occasion was the same floral Suzannah London dress she donned for Charles’ historic coronation in May 2023.

The young royal also attended the International Carriage Driving Grand Prix in May alongside her parents and younger brother. The mother-daughter duo were photographed sharing a sweet hug before taking in the horse show.

Related: Inside King Charles III and Prince Edward’s Brotherly Bond Over the Years King Charles III’s relationship with his brother Prince Edward has changed over the years. The late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip welcomed their firstborn, Charles, in November 1948. The couple subsequently welcomed daughter Anne in August 1950, along with sons Andrew and Edward in February 1960 and March 1964, respectively. Philip died in April […]

One month before the event, royal expert Richard Eden speculated that both Louise and James could play “a vital role in the future” in the royal family’s future especially when their cousin, Prince William becomes King.

Both Edward and Sophie have taken on more royal responsibilities since Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer and began undergoing treatment. Their first cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales, is also undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” following a cancer diagnosis.