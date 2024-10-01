Prince Harry gave some brief insight into 3-year-old daughter Lilibet’s life at home — and more importantly, her toys.

Harry, 40, congratulated the “little legends” receiving this year’s WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30, and discussed life as a parent of two. In addition to daughter Lilibet, Harry shares 5-year-old son Archie with wife Meghan Markle.

“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting! But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe,” the Duke of Sussex told the crowd. “You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic.”

Harry has been a patron of WellChild — an organization that raises money for children with severe health needs to be cared for at home — for the past 16 years. He told the crowd on Monday that working with the foundation is something he’s “immensely proud” of.

“This is life-changing work right here,” Harry continued when addressing the audience. He also got a chance to interact with some of the children who were present.

One of the young boys, 6-year-old Noah Nicholson, was carrying a giraffe toy attached to a blanket, according to Hello! magazine. This allowed Harry a chance to talk about his children. (Harry first met Noah, who has cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and short bowel disease among other health issues, in 2019.)

“Is this the same one? No way! Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare,” he gushed. “My daughter Lili has these Lovies.”

When addressing the crowd on Monday, Harry also spoke candidly about listening to the children’s stories.

“The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me,” he said. “The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit.”

Harry continued: “For many of us, it is a daily life we can hardly imagine, and yet somehow, the young people I meet are always smiling and every room they walk into seemingly lights up with warmth and positivity. So keep being you. You’ve got this. And we’ve got you.”