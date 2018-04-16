Prince Harry couldn’t resist giving a shout-out to his fiancée, Meghan Markle, during a Monday, April 16, speech at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.

It was announced on Friday, April 12, that Queen Elizabeth II had appointed her 33-year-old grandson as an ambassador for the charity, which aims to give young people a platform to address topics such as education and environmental changes. Monday marked his first engagement.

“In my new role, I will work to support the Queen, my father the Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today,” Harry declared from a podium.

“I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in.” The people in the room were just as excited — breaking into a thunderous round of applause at the mention of his bride-to-be.

Harry also praised today’s generation of young adults. “You are connected. You have made positive use of technology to build relationships within your communities, nations and across the globe,” he raved. “You care. You want your nations to be cleaner, your planet to be greener, your friends and neighbors to be treated fairly and with respect, no matter their ethnicity, their religious or their status.”

Harry and the former Suits actress, 36, will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. About 600 people have been invited to the service and Queen Elizabeth II’s lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall. But only about 200 people will attend the private reception at Frogmore House.

In lieu of gifts, Harry and Markle have asked that donations be made to various charities including Surfers against Sewage and Corporal Scotty, an organization that supports children of men and women who were killed while serving with the British Armed Forces.