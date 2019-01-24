A royal surprise! Pregnant Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly turned up at Kensington Palace to help honor servicemen and women that have used their athletic skills and sense of adventure to rehabilitate themselves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were unannounced members of a judging panel that took place on Wednesday, January 23, for the upcoming Endeavor Fund Awards, according to Hello! magazine.

The fund was created in 2012 by the Royal Foundation, Harry and Meghan’s charity with Prince William and Duchess Kate, which seeks to raise money for “sporting and adventure challenges” for those injured in the line of duty.

Last year’s Endeavor Fund Awards ceremony, which were held in London in February, marked the first the couple attended together.

Meghan, 37, made a splash in a powerhouse Alexander McQueen suit at the occasion, where she presented one of the evening’s three prizes. She also previously helped to judge the event.

The former Suits star revealed to the BBC in November 2017 that she and the Invictus Games founder, 34, bonded over their charity work early on. “It was really one of the first things we connected on, it was one of the first things we started talking about when we met was just the different things that we wanted to do in the world and how passionate we were about seeing change,” she said during her first interview with her now-husband. “I think that was, that’s what got date two, in the books probably.”

The date for this year’s Endeavor Fund Awards ceremony has yet to be announced.

