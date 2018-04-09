Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day is quickly approaching — and they want to give back in a big way. The couple have asked those interested to donate to a charity instead of sending a wedding gift.

“Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” Kensington Palace announced via Twitter on Monday, April 9. “The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.”

The charities include Chiva Projects, which supports children growing up with HIV, Crisis, which helps the homelessness and the charity Corporal Scotty, which offers activities to children who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces. (The couple recently announced that their ceremony will feature 250 members of the military.)

The charity Myna Mahila also has special meaning for Markle. She visited the charity, which empowers women in Mumbai with stable employment, in January 2017. The charity Street Games has also been chosen by the pair, who visited one of the organization’s projects together earlier this year. The marine conservation Surfers Against Sewage and Wilderness UK have also been selected.

Prince Harry and the Suits alum announced their engagement in November 2017. They will walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19.

Stay up to date with the latest Royal news by subscribing to our new podcast 'Royally Us' below!





