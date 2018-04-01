Details, details! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have picked a florist ahead of the royal wedding on May 19 — and the flowers they are choosing help benefit the environment!

Kensington Palace announced that the engaged couple have chosen florist Philippa Craddock to design their church flowers for the nuptials in a press release shared on Sunday, April 1.

“The floral displays in St George’s Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and @WindsorGtPark,” the statement reads. “Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.”

Not only will the wedding of the year be outfitted in beautiful arrangements of flowers, the Palace also announced that their displays will also be eco-friendly: “@RoyalParks will supply some pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows that will be incorporated into the floral designs. These plants provide a great habitat for bees & help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy & biodiverse environment.”

Craddock shared the exciting news via her Instagram account on Sunday, April 1. “I am thrilled to share with you that we have been asked by Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle to create their wedding flowers in May. I am loving working with them, it is an incredible privilege, and the designs will be a true reflection of them as a couple, with sustainability at the forefront. We will be using plenty of locally sourced greenery and seasonal flowers including peonies, garden roses and foxgloves,” she wrote.

As previously reported, Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, will exchange vows in front of around 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, where the Captain General of the Royal Marines was baptized in 1984. 200 guests are invited to the private reception at Frogmore House.