Not counting it out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their royal titles following their docuseries and his Spare memoir.

“There’s a very real decision to be made of course with respect to whether or not the Sussexes get to keep their titles,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the insider, there hasn’t been an official decision made amid Harry’s press tour for his book, adding, “The way to strike back would be to approve a measure whereby Harry and Meghan are stripped of their titles, and that’s a very real possibility – certainly if the toxicity doesn’t eventually subside.”

However, there is also an attempt not to address the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex’s claims. “But equally there’s a strong belief that they best form of getting even or negating the Sussexes is to continue to ignore them and not feed into their drama and incessant attention seeking,” the source notes.

The BetterUp CIO, 38, recently weighed in on his and Meghan’s decision not to renounce their royal titles following their exit.

“And what difference would that make?” Harry asked Anderson Cooper on the Sunday, January 8, episode of 60 Minutes, in response to a question about giving up his Sussex title with his wife, 41.

Harry and Meghan previously shocked the public when they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. One year later, they confirmed that the decision was made permanent and moved to California ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the couple have candidly addressed the issues they faced with senior members of the royal family. Earlier this month, Harry offered an update on where he stands with Prince William and King Charles III after he accused his loved ones of leaking information on him and Meghan to the press.

“Currently, no [we are not in touch],” he added on Sunday. “But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

For Harry, the attempt to reconcile would have to come from his brother, 40, and father, 74.

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” he explained at the time, referring to his allegations that the royals threw them under the bus with the British press during their time in the U.K. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”

Meanwhile, a second source revealed that the Prince of Wales “doesn’t see how” his younger brother could “come back into the fold” of the royal family. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider told Us. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

