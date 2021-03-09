Closing the chapter. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breathing a sigh of relief after sharing their truths in an eye-opening tell-all on Sunday, March 7.

“Meghan and Harry both finally feel free after the interview aired,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They felt that they had been holding all of this inside for so many years and now it’s finally off of their chests.”

The insider adds that Harry, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, “truly have found their freedom” after making their step back from their senior royal duties permanent in February. The duo initially announced their exit in January 2020 and later moved to California with their son, Archie, now 22 months.

During the candid sit-down, the pair revealed that their decision to leave their senior roles behind was due to “a lack of support and lack of understanding” from other members of the British royal family. Harry watched as his wife faced intense scrutiny and racial bias from the U.K. press following their May 2018 wedding, fearing that he could see “history repeating itself.”

The former military pilot continued: “When I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother [Princess Diana]. When you can see something happening in the same kind of way, anybody would ask for help, ask the system of which you are a part of, especially when you know there’s a relationship there, that they could help and share some truth or call the dogs off, whatever you want to call it. So, to receive no help at all and to be told continuously, ‘This is how it is. This is just how it is. We’ve all been through it.'”

In an unaired clip from the CBS special, Meghan opened up about the distinct difference in the way stories were being written about her and the press other royals received, particularly Duchess Kate.

“If members of his family say, ‘Well, this is what happened to all of us’ or if they can compare what the experience that I went through was similar to what has been shared with us — Kate was called ‘Waity Katie’ waiting to marry William,” the Los Angeles native recalled. “While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like. This is not the same.”

Meghan highlighted the biases at play in tabloid headlines about her and pointed out that she and Harry felt abandoned by officials within Buckingham Palace. “Rude and racist are not the same,” she said. “And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know some things are not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”

Though their choice to step away from the royal spotlight shocked the world, the prince insisted that he didn’t “blindside” Queen Elizabeth II. “I have too much respect for her,” Harry said, noting that he and his grandmother have been in touch more often than ever in the past year.

The Sussexes were willing to get into plenty of the darkest details about their experience within the institution, but body language expert Nicole Moore told Us that there was a hesitation to call out the 94-year-old monarch.

“With other answers … Meghan was free flowing and breezy with her words,” Moore exclusively revealed after the interview aired. “But when she speaks about the queen, everything is measured and methodical. … Meghan had nothing but glowing words to say about the queen; however, her words came out stilted, almost as if she had rehearsed saying something nice about the queen.”