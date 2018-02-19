Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took time off from wedding planning to see the hip-hop musical Hamilton. The couple watched Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning show at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London on Friday, February 16.

Leslie Garcia Bowman, who plays a general in the West End production, tweeted that it “was an honor to have Prince Harry and Meghan” in the audience.

Hopefully the Suits alum, 36, didn’t spoil the ending for Harry! The royal-bride-to-be and her longtime friend Priyanka Chopra saw Hamilton together in New York in 2016.

The 35-year-old Quantico actress has Markle’s back. In September, when Markle graced the cover of Vanity Fair magazine and declared that she and Harry were “two people who are really happy and in love,” Chopra spoke out about her issues with the story. “It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I’m just saying,’” she told Entertainment Tonight that month. “I mean, she’s an actor, she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more.”

Harry, 33, and Markle announced their engagement in November and are set to marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19. A source previously told Us Weekly that Harry asked Ed Sheehan to sing at their spring nuptials.

“Prince Harry has personally requested Ed perform at his wedding,” the insider told Us earlier this month. Sheeran’s ex Ellie Goulding covered Elton John’s “Your Song” at Prince William and Duchess Kate’s wedding in April 2011.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds will take a carriage ride through Windsor town back to the castle. According to the palace, the couple “hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

