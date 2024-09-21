Prince Harry proved that he is most definitely committed to his new community by attending the One805LIVE! Concert, which raises much-needed funding for the Santa Barbara County First Responders.

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage at the glitzy event in Carpinteria, California on Friday, September 20. Harry’s wife Meghan Markle wasn’t in attendance, but the Prince seemed delighted to be taking part in the important benefit concert.

Prince Harry presented honoree Loren Courtney, a Santa Barbara County air support pilot, with an award and paid tribute to his hard work.

“As you’ve probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he’s always here flying helicopters,” the Duke of Sussex said of Courtney, via People.

Prince Harry asked the air support pilot why he continued to serve his community so passionately.

“I do this because I love doing it and I love doing it for the county of Santa Barbara,” Courtney explained.

He continued, “It’s a rewarding experience whenever we go out, either putting out fires or rescuing somebody in the back country or medical evacuations from vehicle accidents or doing the law patrol, keeping citizens safe.”

When asked by the Duke to recall an unforgettable moment from his career, Courtney reflected on a search and rescue effort he was involved with in Colorado.

In a terrifying turn of events, a group of skiers had fallen off of a 30-foot high embankment, with one of the individuals experiencing a head injury.

“I learned in the military, you never leave anybody behind,” Courtney told the Prince.

“We got him out,” he continued. “He spent almost a year in intensive care and then rehab, and now he’s walking, he got married.”

As well as honoring Courtney’s incredible work, Prince Harry paid tribute to all of the Santa Barbara County First Responders in the audience at One805LIVE! Concert.

“You are one of the many heroes here tonight,” Harry told Courtney.

“There are people here tonight who are alive because of you and who are back to their families because of you,” Harry said. “From everybody here, thank you so much.”

The event was hosted by Oscar winner Kevin Costner on his own Californian estate, while special guests included Pink and Dallas Green who reunited to perform as duo You and Me.

Musician Kenny Loggins also performed at the concert and was honored with the “Heart of the Community Award.”