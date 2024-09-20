Prince Harry’s Polo documentary is coming to Netflix later this year.

Netflix announced in September that the docuseries would be dropping in December and gave a little teaser about the game played on horseback.

“POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport,” Netflix wrote via X at the time.

Netflix also shared four first look photos of the documentary. One still included a shot of three polo players sporting team La Dolfina jerseys, on horseback. The second shot showed off a man tending to a horse in a stable. The third picture featured an action shot from a game where two athletes were wrestling for the ball. The last one showed off a brown horse making its way to the field.

The streamer added that Polo was created by Boardwalk Pictures and Archewell Productions, which is the production company Harry founded with wife Meghan Markle.

The couple have a long history with Netflix as they signed a deal with the company. They released their tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan on the streamer in December 2022. In April, Deadline reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had two nonfiction series in the works with Netflix.

While Meghan would be working on a cooking and lifestyle-esque show, Harry’s series would follow the world of professional polo specifically in the U.S. Open Polo Championship. That same month, Harry was spotted with a film crew at the sporting event.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Polo:

What Is ‘Polo’ About?

According to the official synopsis, Polo will follow elite global players as they compete in the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Viewers will learn about the athlete’s dedication to the sport and the skills that are required to compete at polo’s highest level.

When Does ‘Polo’ Come Out?

A premiere date has not been revealed yet, however, Netflix announced the doc will be available to stream in December.

Does Prince Harry Make an Appearance in ‘Polo’?

While Harry considered himself an amateur polo player for years, it is unclear if he will take a step in front of the camera for Polo. Harry and Meghan attended one day of the U.S. Open Polo Championship together. However, Meghan was not seemingly not involved in the filming process as Harry was spotted on-site with a crew on a different day during the tournament.

Is Nacho Figueras Involved in ‘Polo’?

Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras is a professional polo player and one of Prince Harry’s close friends. Figueras played polo alongside the Duke of Sussex in April at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, where documentary cameras were rolling.

“I have always wanted to introduce polo to a wider audience,,” Figueras told People in April. “Prince Harry and I have talked about polo for years. The production company is incredible, and Netflix has a huge platform to reach the biggest hearts in the world. I am happy to be involved and think this is a great opportunity for the sport.”