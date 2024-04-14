Prince Harry joined pal Nacho Figueras for another polo match following their charity match in Florida.

A film crew joined Harry, 39, and Figueras on Saturday, April 13, as the two men chatted and watched a polo match from the sidelines, just one day after the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, in which they both participated.

The Duke of Sussex looked happy dressed in his baseball hat and sunglasses combo, paired with a grey t-shirt and black jeans. Figueras, for his part, sported sunglasses, a black jacket and dark blue jeans.

The Royal Salute Polo Challenge was held on behalf of Harry’s nonprofit, Sentebale, and took place at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, on Friday, April 12. Harry played for the Royal Salute Sentebale team, which beat Figueras’ team, the Grand Champions, 3-1.

Related: Where and Why Did Prince Harry Travel for Charity Polo Match? Prince Harry traveled cross-country from his home in Montecito, California, to support his nonprofit charity, Sentebale. Harry, 39, is set to attend a charity polo match in Florida on Friday, April 12, on behalf of his Sentebale organization, according to a press release. He will play in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge alongside his friend, […]

“Playing alongside my friend Prince Harry in support of Sentebale continues to be a profound honor,” Figueras, an ambassador for the nonprofit, said in a statement on Friday. “In this case, it’s more than just a game; it’s a shared commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need. Through our partnership on the field, our mission is to raise awareness and support for Sentebale’s vital work.”

Sentebale, co-founded in 2006 by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, provides support to the youth of Lesotho and Botswana, such as healthcare, education, vocational training and more.

“Bringing together the polo community that has long supported the work of Sentebale is always a great experience,” Harry said in his own statement following Friday’s polo match. “Today, we raised funds to support our local teams on the ground [to] deliver life-changing programs.”

He continued, “The Sentebale team’s commitment plays an essential role in the lives of children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana, offering them hope, education and the means to combat the complex social challenges they face including high unemployment, poverty and the impact of HIV/AIDS. We are grateful to all of the guests, sponsors and partners who came together today to support this important work, and of course a huge thank you to all the players for making today’s game possible.”

Related: Prince Harry Through the Years: His Military Career, Fatherhood and More Life on his own terms. Prince Harry is unlikely to become the king of England, but he’s carved a unique path as a philanthropist, father and military veteran. King Charles III and Princess Diana welcomed their youngest son in September 1984, two years after the arrival of Prince William. Unlike his older brother — who […]

Harry was joined at Thursday’s match by his wife, Meghan Markle, marking their first outing together since it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex each had two nonfiction projects currently in the works at Netflix.

While Meghan’s, 42, project will focus on the “joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship,” Harry’s series will showcase the world of professional polo. According to Deadline, the series was shot primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” Figueras told Hello! during Friday’s Sentebale polo match, where footage for the untitled series was being filmed as well. “It was always Harry’s dream and passion to share the world, what it takes to be a really competitive polo player and show polo at the highest level.”

He concluded, “I cannot think of many people that can be better than him to be the kickoff of this storytelling.”