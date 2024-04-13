Prince Harry reflected on the fun and meaningful experience of playing in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge on behalf of his Sentebale nonprofit.

“Bringing together the polo community that has long supported the work of Sentebale is always a great experience,” Harry, 39, said in a statement after the Friday, April 12, polo match. “Today, we raised funds to support our local teams on the ground deliver life-changing programs.”

He continued, “The Sentebale team’s commitment plays an essential role in the lives of children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana, offering them hope, education and the means to combat the complex social challenges they face including high unemployment, poverty and the impact of HIV/AIDS. We are grateful to all of the guests, sponsors and partners who came together today to support this important work, and of course a huge thank you to all the players for making today’s game possible.”

The Duke of Sussex, who cofounded Sentebale in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, participated in the match at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. Harry played for the Royal Salute Sentebale team, winning 3-1 over the Grand Champions squad.

Harry’s crew even beat the duke’s longtime friend, and professional polo athlete, Nacho Figueras on Friday.

“Playing alongside my friend Prince Harry in support of Sentebale continues to be a profound honor,” Figueras, an ambassador for the nonprofit, said in his own statement. “In this case, it’s more than just a game; it’s a shared commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need. Through our partnership on the field, our mission is to raise awareness and support for Sentebale’s vital work.”

After Harry’s victory, his team was presented with a trophy by his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, stunned in a white Heidi Merrick halter dress that complemented her Aquazarra heels, vintage Chanel earrings, a Valentino clutch and oversized sunglasses. When Meghan presented Harry with the award, she also gave him a sweet kiss.

In addition to participating in a polo match, Harry moderated a fireside chat with Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the chair of Sentebale’s board, and Ntoli Moletsane, the country director of Sentebale. The trio discussed the organization’s future goals and the ongoing challenges facing children in Africa.

“We are two years away from celebrating this extraordinary organization’s 20th Anniversary, and the welcoming support we get from every community we hold our fundraising events in continues to showcase that the work we’re doing matters to people and to our partners like Royal Salute,” Chandauka added in a statement. “There is no one this support matters more to than the children and young people who benefit from our programs, and who’s potential is turned into the possibility of a future that means successfully navigating the challenges of poverty and inequity.”