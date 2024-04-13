Meghan Markle was Prince Harry’s biggest cheerleader as he ended the week by participating in a charity polo match.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida on Friday, April 12, where they quickly found themselves with a reason to celebrate.

After Harry’s team defeated the Grand Champions in a 3-1 game, Markle, 42, joined him at the winner’s circle with a special trophy. Soon after, spectators captured the pair leaning in for a sweet kiss to commemorate the victory.

For the special event, Markle sported a white Heidi Merrick halter dress with statement sunglasses and Aquazarra heels. Before getting dressed in his polo uniform, Harry, 39, appeared dressed up in a blue button-down with white pants and a tan blazer.

The polo match — which brought together more than 300 guests including Serena Williams — was held in support of Sentebale, a charity Harry cofounded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help African children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS.

According to the Daily Mail, a camera crew was spotted filming Harry and the Suits alum during the event.

While the specific project is unclear, news broke earlier this week that the couple’s Archewell Productions has two non-fiction projects in production.

Deadline reported on April 11 that the first series will see Markle celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship. The second series plans to follow the world of professional polo with the goal of pulling the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport.

Markle and Harry are serving as executive producers for both untitled shows that are in the early stages of production.

The couple first inked a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020, shortly after they stepped down from their duties as senior working royals. As part of their agreement, both Harry and Markle planned to create original content that “informs but also gives hope” under their Archewell Productions umbrella.

Outside of projects, the duo — who share kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet “Lili” Diana, 2 — continue to support each other professionally and personally.

While appearing at South By Southwest in March, Markle praised her husband for being an “incredible partner” and parent.

“My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family. That I don’t take for granted,” the Bench author said. “That is a real blessing. But a lot of people don’t have that same level of support.”