Prince Harry is proud of the young winners of The Diana Award — and thinks his mom, the late Princess Diana, would be too.

Harry, 40, spoke at The Diana Award panel on Monday, September 23, in New York City. The organization is set up in memory of Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, and aims to empower young people to lead change through a range of initiatives. Every year, the organization honors 20 recipients as Legacy Award winners.

“I applaud you for certainly, at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do, and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do,” Harry shared in his speech on Monday morning. “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys … all of the award winners.”

Harry’s speech was followed by talks from The Diana Award’s CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo and two winners of the Diana Legacy Award, Chiara Riyanti Huntpea Zhang and Christine Williams. The former royal noted that he wanted to go last because kids like Chiara and Christine give him “hope.”

“I’ve said it years ago and I’ll say it again, the younger generation are, [I’m] not putting too much pressure on you guys, you are what give me hope,” he gushed. “The courage that you have gives me hope, because every single one of us need courage in order to really move the dial and create positive change in today’s world, probably more so now than ever.”

Harry added that “we need to listen” and then “act on the advice and the vision” that the younger generation have.

“Otherwise, it’s your future that’s being stolen from you and that is unacceptable,” he concluded.

In March, Prince William and Harry honored recipients at the Diana Legacy Awards separately. Harry recorded a virtual message while William, 42, was there in-person to hand out the trophies — and gave a powerful speech to honor his late mother. (William and Harry are the sons of Diana and King Charles III.)

“I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe,” William shared in his speech at the time. “She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back, that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life. I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”