Fit for a royal! Prince Harry has made plenty of memories so far during his royal tour of Australia with his wife, Duchess Meghan — but this one just might take the cake.

The 34-year-old was gifted a custom speedo during an ABC TV Australia interview with athletes Dylan Alcott, Nicole Bradley and Matthew Model while attending the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney on Sunday, October 21. The backside of the swimsuit read, “Team AUS Down Under.”

“Oh, look at those!” Harry said with a laugh. “It doesn’t get better than that, does it? And this type of silk camouflage, I’ve actually never seen it. Only in Australia would you ever find something like this. It’s so wrong, but it’s wonderful.”

The prince posed for a photo with the athletes at the end of the interview. But first, he made sure to slip the speedo (or budgie smugglers, a slang term used in Oz) over his pants.

“It’s so tempting,” he said before encouraging Model to show off his own speedo, which the athlete was wearing underneath his pants. “You gotta get them out somehow … Otherwise I’m by myself there. Just pull your trousers down lower.”

Alcott opened up about the hilarious moment later that day. “We gave him a gift. One of the athletes, Matt, gave him a pair of budgie smugglers,” the Paralympic gold medalist said, via The Guardian.

“He put them on over his jeans. It looked awesome,” Alcott added. “He said, ‘Shall I put them on?’ We said, ‘100 percent.’ So he put them on. Good on him. I think it did wonders for him. It looked good. He should make it official. I reckon the duchess will love them. But who knows? Maybe not.”

Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first child together, arrived in Australia on October 15. The Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014, kicked off five days later.

“Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation,” the royal said during a speech at the opening ceremony. “These games were created for our men and women in uniform, designed around their talents and their needs, and built not just for them, but also for the friends and families that have supported their recoveries and had their lives changed forever.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!