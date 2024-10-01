Prince Harry made quite a positive impression on kids during his latest charity event in London.

“Harry was so warm and charismatic on stage,” an observer at the 2024 WellChild Awards exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 1. “The reaction to him was very good.”

The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of WellChild — an organization that raises money for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospitals — for the past 16 years.

The nonprofit’s annual event, held on Monday, September 30, celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who make a difference in their lives.

Related: Prince Harry’s Most Candid Quotes About Being a Father Prince Harry’s journey to becoming a father was years in the making — and the royal has offered glimpses at how the major milestone has affected him. The Duke of Sussex hinted at his plans to become a father amid his romance with Meghan Markle. “I, of course, I would love to have kids,” he […]

“Harry’s amazing with kids and spent time backstage with all the winners for a long time before the event started,” the observer told Us. “He was just chatting to them all and had even learned things about them all first, so it was intimate and touching. He is so good at that sort of thing, hanging with kids.”

Perhaps it helps that Harry, 40, is a dad himself. When not supporting important causes near to his heart, Prince William’s brother can likely be found in California raising his son, Archie, 5, and daughter Lillibet, 3, with wife Meghan Markle.

When speaking to the crowd attending the WellChild Awards, Harry shared a glimpse into his own fatherhood journey.

“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting,” he told the audience. “But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe. You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic.”

Related: Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Tree In honor of the royal baby's imminent birth, here's a look at where Prince William and Kate Middleton fit into Queen Elizabeth II's royal family tree

During his speech, Harry vowed to continue his support for the organization. He also shared that working with the foundation is something he is “immensely proud” of.

“For many of us, it is a daily life we can hardly imagine, and yet somehow, the young people I meet are always smiling and every room they walk into seemingly lights up with warmth and positivity,” he said. “So keep being you. You’ve got this. And we’ve got you.”

After visiting London, Harry was expected to travel to Africa where he was slated to have lunch with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho.