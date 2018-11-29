Watch out, Duchess Meghan! Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy announced that she is launching a lifestyle blog named after her AYA jewelry company.

“Ultimately, my vision for AYA is for it to become a luxury African lifestyle brand that represents ‘everything Africa, everything luxury,’” the businesswoman, 33, told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in a recent interview. “The vision began with jewelry and we are now about to launch AYA Luxury Travel, which will provide a bespoke luxury travel service to the most beautiful destinations in Africa.”

She continued, “I want AYA to capture the beauty and spirit of Africa in every way, not just with jewelry, but also in travel, apparel, fashion and artisan.”

Some fans compared Davy’s latest venture to Meghan’s now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, which the retired actress, 37, once described as a “hub for the discerning palate — those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion and beauty.”

Meghan (née Markle) shut down her website in April 2017 after three years as her romance with Harry, 33, continued to heat up. (They announced their engagement that November and married in May.)

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity,” the Suits alum wrote to her readers at the time. “You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’”

Prior to tying the knot with Meghan, Harry dated Davy on and off from 2004 to 2011. They have remained on good terms, though, and Davy even attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

