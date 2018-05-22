Prince Harry wasn’t the only guy who had hearts racing at his wedding to Duchess Meghan (née Markle) on Saturday, May 19. Many royal watchers also turned their attention to the groom’s insanely attractive first cousin Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

The 24-year-old sported a traditional morning suit and a thick but impeccably groomed beard as he arrived at the ceremony at Windsor Castle in England with his mother, Victoria Aitken, and sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty Spencer. The siblings’ father, who was not in attendance, is the late Princess Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer.

Louis is next in line to the earldom because of Britain’s primogeniture law. Oh, and he’s single.

It appears the entire family has good genes. Aitken (née Lockwood), 52, worked as a model prior to her 1989 to 1997 marriage to Charles, 54. And now, Kitty, 27, is also a model.

Louis has attended several events with his family through the years. In June 2017, he went to the Tatler’s English Roses opening at the Saatchi Gallery in London with his mom and Kitty. He bared some of his hairy chest at the party while wearing a partially unbuttoned white dress shirt, a blue blazer and dark pants.

This isn’t the first time that the hunk has made headlines. In March 2015, he went backstage at one of Nicki Minaj’s concerts for a meet-and-greet. She posted a photo on Instagram at the time with Louis, who was dressed casually in a simple black T-shirt and jeans.

“Check out our wedding photo,” the “Chun-Li” rapper, 35, quipped in the caption. “No honestly it was such an honor to have you guys.”

