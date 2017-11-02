Prince Jackson Rushed to Hospital After Motorcycle Accident

Prince Jackson was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle accident on his way to Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 2.

According to TMZ, it was lightly raining outside when the 20-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson lost control of his Harley Davidson. He was checked by doctors in the ER and then released to go to class. Prince posted on Instagram after the incident.

“Well s***…” Jackson captioned the photo of his feet in the ambulance.

Well shit… A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Prince started posting videos of himself riding a motorcycle on his Youtube channel in September.

“Just posted another video on YouTube,” he wrote on Instagram. “As a heads up it’s pretty long so if you don’t have anything to do for 25 Mins come on a cruise with me. Link is in bio #harleydavidson #harleylowrider.”

Just posted another video on YouTube. As a heads up it’s pretty long so if you don’t have anything to do for 25 Mins come on a cruise with me. Link is in bio #harleydavidson #harleylowrider A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Prince also shared a photo with his sister Paris on the back of his bike. The siblings are close and got matching yin and yang tattoos in March.

“Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider,” he captioned the picture.

Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Prince, who was just 12 years old when his father died of cardiac arrest in June 2009, talked to Us Weekly about his interest in motorcycles and tattoos at Prince Jackson’s Heal LA and TLK Fusion presents the Second Annual Costume for a Cause to benefit Dee Dee Jackson Foundation on Friday, October 27.

“I loved art growing up,” he told Us. “My dad taught me an appreciation for art, all kind of mediums. I was in art in high school, and I worked in different mediums. I view tattoos as an art form, it is overplayed sometimes, but I think you can find a way that accents your body importantly. Then with the motorcycles, I always thought it was dope since day 1, I’ve always wanted a motorcycle. I think the thrill of it is also what attracted me to it a little bit to it.”

